East Sea likely to see tropical depression in July

A low pressure area in the east of the Philippines is forecast to strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours and is likely to enter the East Sea on July 1, while prolonged heavy rain and flood risks loom Northern Vietnam.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said a low pressure area over waters east of the Philippines is currently centered near 10 degrees North latitude and 132 degrees East longitude. The area is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

By July 1, the tropical depression is likely, with an estimated probability of around 70 percent, to move into the East Sea.

For northern Vietnam, a spell of moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast from the night of June 28 through June 30, with rain expected to be most intense during the night and early morning.

The heaviest rainfall is forecast in the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La and Phu Tho. Total rainfall is expected to range from 70 mm to 150 mm, with isolated areas receiving more than 300 mm.

From July 1 to July 5, the Northern region is expected to continue experiencing thunderstorms during the night and morning. Rainfall is forecast at 50 mm to 100 mm for each weather event, with localized totals exceeding 250 mm.

The meteorological agency warned that the provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La and Phu Tho face an increased risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas.

In central Vietnam, from June 29 to June 30, hot weather is expected to persist from Nghe An to Da Nang, as well as in the eastern parts of Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

From July 1 to July 5, the heat is expected to gradually ease across these areas.

In the Central Highlands region and the Southern region, from June 28 to July 5, the strengthening monsoon is expected to bring rain, with some areas experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan