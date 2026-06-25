Southern region, Ho Chi Minh City enter new rainy spell

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern localities are set to experience a new spell of rainfall on the afternoon of June 25.

According to the Southern and Central Highlands Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and radar data on convective cloud activity, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are entering a new rainy spell.

By midday, convective cloud systems had already developed across several areas of the Mekong Delta, while thunderstorm clusters also formed and expanded in Lam Dong Province.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Anh

Weather experts forecast scattered thunderstorms across the Southern region from early afternoon, becoming more widespread around 4 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 29 degrees Celsius, with rain possibly lasting into the night and temperatures averaging about 27 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain has already been recorded in some parts of Ho Chi Minh City.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also warned that the Southern region may experience prolonged rainfall over the coming days, mainly occurring from afternoon to early evening.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong