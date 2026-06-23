Northern and Central regions suffer extremely hot weather until weekend

The heat wave in the North is likely to last until Thursday, June 25.

The Northern region, except for Lai Chau and Dien Bien provinces, today, suffer hot weather, with some places having severe heat, according to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The highest temperature is commonly 35 - 37 degrees Celsius, with some places above 37 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave in the North is likely to last until Thursday, June 25.

People cover from top to toe when travelling under the sun. (Photo: VNA)

The meteorological agency said that hot weather in the area from Thanh Hoa Province to Da Nang City and the eastern provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak is likely to last for many days to come.

In the area from Thanh Hoa to central Quang Tri provinces, the heat is intense and especially intense with the highest temperature of 37 - 39 degrees Celsius, with some places over 40 degrees Celsius.

This is an area strongly affected by heat in the coming days.

The area from Hue City to Da Nang City and the eastern provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak also maintain hot weather and intense heat, in some places it is especially intense with the highest temperature ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, and above 39 degrees Celsius in some places.

VNA