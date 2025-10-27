National

Heavy rainfall upstream causes floodwaters to rise rapidly in Hue

The Hue City Civil Defense Command reported on the morning of October 27 that heavy rainfall in the upper reaches had caused water levels on the Huong and Bo rivers to rise rapidly, overflowing into residential areas.

Forecasts indicated that by 10 a.m. the same day, water levels on both rivers would continue rising above Level 3 warning thresholds — 3.5 meters on the Huong River and 4.5 meters on the Bo River.

Flood situation at reservoirs and rivers in Hue City as of the morning of October 27

URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Currently, the inflow to the reservoirs is very large. At 4 a.m. on October 27, Ta Trach reservoir had 6,728 m³/s; Binh Dien reservoir had 3,821 m³/s; and Huong Dien reservoir had 2,631 m³/s. The reservoirs are increasing the regulated discharge to the downstream areas. Water levels in the Huong River and Bo River are rising.

It is projected that at 10 a.m. on the same day, the water levels in the Huong River and Bo River will continue to rise above Alert Level 3 (Alert Level 3 on the Huong River is 3.5m; Alert Level 3 on the Bo River is 4.5m).

Announcement time: 4:20 a.m. on October 27, 2025

HUE CITY DISASTER PREVENTION INFORMATION https://www.facebook.com/PCTTTPHUE

In downstream localities along these rivers, floodwaters were surging swiftly and inundating neighborhoods. Residents urgently raised household belongings to higher ground and prepared for evacuation to ensure safety.

Hung Loc Commune Police in Hue City evacuate the elderly and children from flooded areas and help residents raise their belongings to higher ground

Meanwhile, police, military, and border guard forces were coordinating with local authorities and emergency response teams to implement various measures, including relocating residents from high-risk areas.

Scenes of landslides and flooding caused by heavy rain in Hue City on the morning of October 27:

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan

