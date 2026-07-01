Low-pressure zone over East Sea likely to strengthen into tropical depression

A low-pressure area over the East Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according to Vietnam’s National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on July 1.

In the early morning of July 1, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued a series of warnings on the low-pressure area over the East Sea, hazardous marine conditions and heavy rainfall across northern Vietnam.

The location of the low-pressure zone at 5 a.m. on July 1. (Screenshot of satellite cloud imagery from the Z.E monitoring platform)

At 1 a.m. on July 1, the center of the low-pressure area was located between 14.5 and 15.5 degrees North latitude and 117.5 and 118.5 degrees East longitude, over the eastern waters of the northern East Sea and the central East Sea.

Forecasters said that the system is expected to move west-northwest at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour over the next 24 hours and is likely to develop into a tropical depression.

Under its influence, winds are forecast to strengthen to force 6, with gusts of force 7-8, over the eastern waters of the northern East Sea, the central and southern East Sea, including Truong Sa Special Zone, as well as the waters stretching from Lam Dong to Vinh Long provinces. Wave heights are expected to reach two to three meters, resulting in rough seas.

Throughout July 1, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the Gulf of Tonkin, the southeastern waters of the northern East Sea, the central and southern East Sea, waters from Lam Dong to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to An Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thunderstorms may be accompanied by waterspouts, strong wind gusts of force 7-8 and waves exceeding two meters, posing significant risks to vessels operating in these waters.

On land, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms affected the northern mountainous and midland regions, Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City overnight on June 30 and into the early hours of July 1, with some areas receiving torrential rainfall. Rainfall totals recorded between 7 p.m. on June 30 and early July 1 exceeded 150mm in some locations.

From the morning through the night of July 1, the Northern mountainous and midland regions, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong are expected to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with widespread rainfall of 40-80mm and isolated areas receiving more than 200mm. Heavy rain in northern Vietnam is forecast to gradually ease from July 2.

Elsewhere in the Northern region, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the day and night of July 1, with rainfall generally ranging from 15-30mm and exceeding 70mm in isolated areas. In the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are also forecast for areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue, the South-Central coast, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions, with localized heavy downpours.

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By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong