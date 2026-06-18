Authorities step up hydropower safety amid downpours in North

Authorities have issued warnings and strengthened safety measures for hydropower reservoirs as the Northern region is expected to experience widespread heavy rain, increasing risks of flash floods, landslides and localized flooding.

On the afternoon of June 17, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that many areas across the country are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on June 18. The risk of flash floods, landslides, and localized inundation remains high in multiple localities.

A delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Trade inspects reservoir safety at Ban Ve Hydropower Plant in Nghe An Province to respond to natural disaster emergencies. (Illustration photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

In the Southern region, the southwest monsoon continues at moderate intensity, bringing afternoon thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the Central areas from Ha Tinh to Da Nang City and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak are still experiencing hot weather conditions.

On June 19, the heatwave is expected to expand, with temperatures commonly ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, and exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some areas. From June 20, widespread heat is likely to affect the Northern midlands and the Red River Delta.

On June 17, the Civil Defense Command under the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued an official directive calling on provincial departments in the Northern midlands and mountainous regions to intensify inspections of hydropower dam safety, reservoir operations, power systems and mining activities, especially at vulnerable dams, small hydropower plants, and facilities under construction or repair.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has been instructed to review high-risk points on the power grid. Hydropower dam operators must strictly follow reservoir operation procedures and strengthen downstream warnings to residents before discharging or increasing water flow.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong