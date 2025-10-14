Widespread rainfall hits Northern Vietnam, with heavy downpours in some areas

Hanoi and many Northern provinces have continued to experience moderate to heavy rainfall since the morning of October 14, with some areas seeing torrential downpours.

The weather radar image shows a dense rainband moving from the coastal area inland across Northern Vietnam on the morning of October 14.

According to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, rain in Hanoi is expected to persist through the late morning and midday of October 14, with total accumulated rainfall ranging from 20 to 40 millimeters and locally higher in some areas. Several downtown streets may face minor flooding lasting 20 to 30 minutes, or longer in low-lying spots such as Thanh Xuan, Hoang Mai, and Cau Giay districts.

Data from the national automatic rainfall monitoring system as of 10 a.m. on October 14 show significant rainfall levels across many Northern localities. Specifically, Hung Yen recorded 199.8 millimeters, Hai Phong 141.4 millimeters, and Quang Ninh 132.2 millimeters. Other provinces also reported heavy rain, including Ninh Binh (77.6 millimeters), Phu Tho (57.4 millimeters), and Thanh Hoa (57.4 millimeters).

Hundreds of households in Tien Luc Commune, Bac Ninh Province, remain inundated.

Overall, rainfall has spread across almost the entire Northern region, except for Dien Bien, Lai Chau, and Son La provinces, where only light rain below 10 millimeters was recorded. The heaviest rainfall was concentrated in the Northern delta and coastal areas, particularly in Hung Yen and Hai Phong.

According to Mr. Nguyen Xuan Dai, Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, as of October 13, flooding had affected 1,372 households with 4,555 residents in the communes of Trung Gia, Da Phuc, Noi Bai, Kim Anh, Tien Thang, and Phuc Thinh. Seventy-three households (394 people) were still being evacuated in Tien Thang, Suoi Hai, and Yen Bai communes. Cumulatively, about 3,133.3 hectares of rice and 2,396 hectares of vegetable crops in Hanoi had been inundated by October 13.

In a related development, an updated report released on the morning of October 14 by the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control indicated that 3,188 homes in the Northern flood-affected areas remained submerged, down more than 9,000 from the previous day. Of these, Bac Ninh still had 1,587 flooded homes, while Hanoi had 1,503.

Regarding power supply, 550,805 customers in Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Cao Bang, Lang Son, and Hai Duong provinces had experienced outages. By the morning of October 14, electricity had been restored to 525,311 customers, with 25,494 households still without power.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan