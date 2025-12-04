HCMC, Southern region experiences heavy rainfall driven by cold air

Over the past one to two days, Ho Chi Minh City and several provinces across the Southern region have experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

Heavy rainfall hits Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of December 3. (Photo: SGGP)

The conditions were attributed to an intensified cold-air surge from the North interacting with disturbances in the upper-level easterly winds.

According to the Southern Regional Meteorological and Hydrological Station, on the morning of December 4, satellite imagery, weather radar, and lightning detection indicated the development of strong convective clouds, causing widespread showers and thunderstorms across numerous wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City. Rainfall generally ranged from 15 to 45 mm, with some areas exceeding 50 mm, accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

Forecasts indicate that thunderstorms and heavy rain will continue over the next few days in the city and southern provinces, with the Southeastern region likely to experience heavier rainfall.

Analyzing the weather conditions on the afternoon of December 3 and the morning of December 4 that caused dark skies and heavy rainfall in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Le Dinh Quyet, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department at the Southern Meteorological and Hydrological Station, explained that a strong surge of cold air from the North, combined with continental high-pressure systems and existing disturbances over the Southern region, was responsible for the severe weather.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh