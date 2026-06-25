Northern heatwave eases, Central region stays above 38 degrees Celsius

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, thunderstorms are expected to expand from the Northern mountainous region to the midland and Red River Delta areas from the night of June 25 through June 28-29.

Hanoi and Northern Vietnam will continue to experience hot weather through June 25, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall is forecast to occur mainly in the late afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours. Daytime conditions will remain sunny, but widespread heatwaves are no longer expected, with maximum temperatures generally ranging from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Intense heat will persist only in the midland and delta regions, including Hanoi, where temperatures are forecast to reach 36-38 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the 40-41 degrees Celsius recorded during the recent heatwave on June 25.

Meteorologists attributed the easing heat in Northern Vietnam to the strengthening of a low-pressure trough combined with upper-level wind convergence, which is increasing convective cloud development and thunderstorm activity. Meanwhile, Central Vietnam remains under the influence of a western hot low-pressure system and foehn winds, sustaining intense heat across the region, although temperatures are expected to gradually ease later this week.

Accordingly, severe and exceptionally severe heat is forecast to continue on June 25 and 26 across the area stretching from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang City, as well as the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak. Temperatures are expected to range from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

From June 27 onward, heat intensity in Central Vietnam is expected to ease but will not completely subside. Maximum temperatures will generally range from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, with some areas still recording temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius.

In the Central Highlands and Southern regions, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue during the afternoon and evening in the coming days. Weather authorities have warned of the risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds associated with thunderstorms.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan