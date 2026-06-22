Heatwaves to persist in Northern, Central regions through July 20

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that multiple heatwaves are expected to continue across the Northern and Central regions from now until July 20, with temperatures remaining above average.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are likely to experience frequent afternoon and evening thunderstorms driven by the southwest monsoon.

Average temperatures nationwide over the next month are projected to be around 0.5-1 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

Hanoi records a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius on June 21 amid an ongoing heatwave. (Photo: SGGP)

In the Central region, meteorologists have warned of periods of severe and even exceptionally intense heat in some areas, posing challenges to daily life and production activities.

On June 21, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a prolonged heatwave continued to affect many areas across the Northern and Central regions. At 1 p.m. the same day, temperatures in the northern midland and delta regions, Da Nang City, and eastern areas stretching from Quang Ngai Province to Dak Lak Province generally ranged from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, with some locations recording temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius.

In the area stretching from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri provinces, severe heat conditions were recorded, with temperatures generally ranging between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. Several monitoring stations reported exceptionally high temperatures, including 38.9 degrees Celsius in Tinh Gia, Thanh Hoa Province; 38.8 degrees Celsius in Vinh, Nghe An Province; 38.7 degrees Celsius in Huong Khe, Ha Tinh Province; and 38.6 degrees Celsius in Dong Ha, Quang Tri Province.

According to meteorological authorities, the heatwave in the Northern region is expected to intensify from June 22 and peak between June 23 and 24, with temperatures commonly reaching 37–39 degrees Celsius and exceeding 39 degrees Celsius in some locations. From June 25 onward, thunderstorm activity is forecast to increase, bringing an end to the heatwave across the Northern region by June 26.

In the Central area, severe to extreme heat is expected to persist from June 22 to 25. Temperatures in areas from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City may range from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, while mountainous areas in the west are forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius. The heatwave in the Central region is expected to continue through the end of June.

A heatwave grips Hanoi as temperatures continue to rise. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

Weather highlights over the past month The Northern region experienced four widespread heatwaves. The Central region recorded three heatwaves, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many locations. Five widespread rainfall events occurred in the Northern region. Rainfall totals in many Northern and Central areas remained below long-term averages. Several meteorological stations recorded daily rainfall and maximum temperature levels that surpassed historical records for the same period.

Northern region heatwave expected to peak on June 24 before easing At noon on June 22, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting updated its outlook for the Northern region and explained why the ongoing heatwave has been less intense than previously forecast. According to the agency, cloud cover increased significantly across the Northern region on June 22, reducing solar radiation and easing heat intensity. This was due to a low-pressure trough that had generated rainfall in the Northern mountainous region in recent days, shifting southward from the night of June 21 into the morning of June 22. As a result, the hot weather on June 22 was mainly confined to the southern part of the Red River Delta, where temperatures ranged from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius. Forecasters expect the low-pressure trough to move back northward beginning June 23, allowing hot weather to expand across the entire Northern region. The heatwave is forecast to peak around June 24, with temperatures ranging from 36 to 39 degrees Celsius and exceeding 39 degrees Celsius in some locations. From June 25, the trough is expected to shift southward again, bringing rainfall and cooler conditions. By June 26, the heatwave is expected to largely subside across the Northern region.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong