Weather

Widespread heavy rainfall eases heat, forest fire risks in Lam Dong

SGGP

Prolonged heavy rain across multiple areas of Lam Dong Province on April 12 helped cool temperatures and significantly reduce the risk of forest fires, following days of intense heat and dry conditions.

On the afternoon of April 12, widespread rainfall lasting more than an hour swept across various parts of Lam Dong Province, bringing much-needed relief from the recent heatwave. The rain not only eased the sweltering conditions but also lowered the threat of forest fires, which had been at critical levels.

The highest rainfall was recorded in several areas of Da Lat, including Lam Vien Ward with 57mm, Lang Biang with 30mm, and Xuan Huong with 23mm. Other locations, such as B’Lao also saw 23mm of rainfall. In rural communes, notable precipitation levels were recorded in Tuy Duc (27mm), Bao Lam 1 (21mm), Phu Son in Lam Ha (20mm), Nam Ban in Lam Ha (11mm), and Lac Duong (10mm).

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Heavy rainfall was recorded in Bao Loc, contributing to a noticeable drop in temperature and providing relief from the recent hot and dry conditions.
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Earlier, on the afternoon of April 11, heavy rain had already occurred in Da Lat and surrounding areas, helping irrigate key agricultural crops such as coffee, vegetables, and flowers. This natural watering has allowed farmers to save considerable effort and irrigation costs.

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A spell of heavy rain in Bao Loc has helped ease the heat, bringing more comfortable weather conditions to the area.

According to the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, most of the areas receiving rain in Lam Dong had been under Level V forest fire warning, the highest alert level. The rainfall has therefore played a crucial role in mitigating fire risks across the region.

By Doan Kien-Translated by Huyen Huong

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widespread heavy rainfall Lam Dong risk of forest fires intense heat and dry conditions

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