Floods cause VND34 billion in damage in Northern Vietnam

Torrential rain battered Cao Bang and Tuyen Quang, damaging homes, crops, and infrastructure, with losses estimated at US$1.3 million, although no casualties were reported.

Heavy rainfall in Cao Bang Province from the night of June 30 through the morning of July 1.

Prolonged heavy rainfall from June 30 to the morning of July 1 caused widespread flooding and landslides in the Northern provinces of Cao Bang and Tuyen Quang, inflicting an estimated VND34 billion (about US$1.3 million) in damage, according to local authorities. No casualties have been reported.

A total of 265 houses were affected, including 202 in Cao Bang and 63 in Tuyen Quang. Floodwaters and landslides also severely disrupted agricultural production, inundating or burying more than 550 hectares of crops, primarily rice, maize, vegetables, and perennial plants. Hundreds of poultry and numerous livestock were killed or swept away, while fish farms and commercial aquaculture operations also sustained significant losses.

Militia forces in Xuan Truong Commune, Cao Bang Province, help residents evacuate their belongings during the overnight heavy rain from June 30 to July 1.

Transportation infrastructure suffered extensive damage. In Cao Bang, landslides and flooding affected two national highways, eight provincial roads, and dozens of rural roads, while a local bridge was washed away. Tuyen Quang recorded 80 landslide sites that disrupted traffic. Several irrigation facilities, canals, power poles, and schools were also damaged.

Authorities in Cao Bang reported the formation of a sinkhole in the Na Don area of Quang Uyen Commune, measuring about 60 centimeters across at the surface and expanding to roughly 2 meters in width and depth below ground.

River levels remained elevated as of early July 1. Water on the Gam River in Cao Bang exceeded the Level 2 flood warning threshold by 0.02 meters, while flash floods continued to develop along smaller rivers and streams.

Local governments quickly mobilized emergency response forces to evacuate residents and property from high-risk areas, clear landslides, restore transportation and electricity, assess damage, and closely monitor weather conditions to prepare for further emergencies.

Militia forces in Xuan Truong Commune, Cao Bang Province, help residents evacuate their belongings during the overnight heavy rain from June 30 to July 1.

Earlier, the Civil Defense Command in both provinces had issued warnings and response directives. Cao Bang instructed local administrations to prepare for heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides. At the same time, Tuyen Quang ordered round-the-clock emergency duty and implementation of Vietnam's "four-on-the-spot" disaster response strategy.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan