Northern, Central regions brace for intense heatwave

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported on June 20 that a heatwave is currently gripping parts of the Northern and Central regions.

The affected areas include the Northern plains and midlands, the region from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, and eastern areas from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, where temperatures are reaching 35–38 degrees Celsius and surpassing 38 degrees Celsius in some locations.

Temperatures in these regions generally range from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, with some locations already recording temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

From June 22 to June 24, the heatwave is expected to expand across most of the Northern region, except for Lai Chau and Dien Bien provinces. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, with some areas likely to exceed 39 degrees Celsius.

Several localities in the Red River Delta, including Hanoi, Hung Yen and Ninh Binh, could experience temperatures of around 39 degrees Celsius during this period.

In the Central region, hot weather is expected to persist and intensify in the coming days. Between June 22 and June 25, temperatures are forecast to reach 37 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius, with some areas potentially exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Although the heatwave is expected to continue after June 26, its intensity is likely to gradually ease.

Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to decrease across the Central Highlands and Southern regions from June 20 to June 23. Thunderstorms are forecast to become more frequent again between June 24 and June 28, with localized heavy downpours possible.

The weather agency also reported the presence of a tropical depression over the western North Pacific. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before moving northwestward toward Taiwan.

Around June 23-June 24, the storm is forecast to approach waters northeast of the Philippines. Its circulation could influence weather conditions in the northeastern part of the East Sea.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong