HCMC, Southern region expected to see thunderstorms in late afternoon, evening

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, heavy rainfall is expected to intensify across the northern mountainous and midland regions from the evening of June 15.

Hanoi in the early morning of June 15 (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, the ongoing heatwave in the Northern region is forecast to gradually ease and retreat toward the Central region. Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are likely to experience thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

The meteorological agency reported that during the night of June 14 and the early morning of June 15, scattered showers and thunderstorms occurred across the Northern mountainous region, with some areas recording very heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals measured between 7:00 p.m. on June 14 and the morning of June 15 exceeded 90mm at several locations. Notably, the Minh Son 2 monitoring station in Tuyen Quang Province recorded 153.2 mm of rainfall, while the Dinh Phung station in Cao Bang Province received 105.2 mm and the Bang Thanh station in Thai Nguyen Province recorded 92.6 mm.

From the evening of June 15 through the night of June 16, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the Northern mountainous and midland areas, with widespread rainfall totals ranging from 50 mm to 120 mm and isolated locations expected to receive more than 200 mm.

The meteorological authority has also warned of the risk of extremely intense rainfall, with precipitation potentially exceeding 100mm within a three-hour period in some areas.

During the late afternoon, evening, and night of June 15, the Red River Delta is expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall totals generally ranging from 20 mm to 40 mm and isolated areas receiving more than 90 mm.

The Central Highlands and Southern region are also forecast to see scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, with widespread rainfall of 10 mm to 30 mm and some locations recording over 80 mm.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist across the Northern mountainous and midland regions on June 17. Rainfall totals are forecast to range from 20 mm to 60 mm, with isolated areas likely to receive more than 150 mm.

Regarding the heatwave, hot weather continued across the Red River Delta on June 15, with maximum temperatures generally ranging from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, while some areas recorded temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. However, the heatwave in the region is expected to largely subside from June 16 as rainfall increases.

A large cloud mass is moving southward toward the Northern region. Screenshot of satellite cloud monitoring imagery captured at 7:40 a.m. on June 15.

Meanwhile, areas stretching from Thanh Hoa Province to Da Nang City, as well as the eastern parts of the region from Quang Ngai Province to Dak Lak Province, continued to experience hot to severely hot weather on June 15. Maximum temperatures were widely recorded at 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

On June 16, the heatwave is forecast to become more localized, mainly affecting the area from Quang Tri Province to Da Nang City and the eastern parts of the region from Quang Ngai Province to Dak Lak Province. Temperatures in these areas are expected to range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, with some locations remaining above 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, hot weather conditions across the area from Quang Tri Province to Da Nang City and the eastern parts of the region from Quang Ngai Province to Dak Lak Province are likely to persist for several more days.

According to meteorological experts, Ho Chi Minh City may experience thunderstorms again from the afternoon to the evening of June 15. Residents are advised to exercise caution when traveling during the evening rush hour, as rainfall is expected to coincide with peak commuting times.

Rain-bearing clouds are also forecast to expand across the Southern region, with showers and thunderstorms likely to develop from the early afternoon onward.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh