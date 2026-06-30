Low-pressure system near the Philippines likely to enter East Sea

The low-pressure system east of the Philippines has the potential to strengthen into a tropical depression, with an estimated 70 percent chance of entering the East Sea around July 1.

The forecast was made by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The center of the low-pressure system at 11 a.m. on June 30 (Photo from the Zoom Earth satellite weather monitoring application)

Some meteorologists believe that the system could continue to intensify after entering the East Sea as environmental conditions remain favorable. Forecast scenarios from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) suggest the system may track toward the northern part of the East Sea.

In the meantime, meteorologists in Vietnam and international forecasting agencies are closely monitoring a tropical disturbance, designated Invest 96W, currently affecting Luzon Island in the Philippines. It is expected to move into the East Sea and intensify.

According to the latest update released on the morning of June 30 (Vietnam time) by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), Invest 96W is producing sustained winds of 25–35 kilometers per hour and has a central pressure of about 1,006 hPa. The system has not yet intensified into a tropical depression.

However, forecasters say environmental conditions, including sea surface temperatures of 29–30 degrees Celsius, moderate vertical wind shear and favorable upper-level outflow, are conducive to further development once the system enters the East Sea.

Forecast models indicate that Invest 96W is expected to move northwest, passing north of the Philippines before entering the East Sea within the next two to three days.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong