Central region experiences prolonged heavy rainfall starting November 15

A prolonged spell of heavy rainfall is forecast to drench Hue, Da Nang, and several central provinces from today through November 18.

Satellite images specifically capturing clouds at 9:00 a.m. on January 15

On the morning of November 15, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that from November 16 to 18, the Southern region would experience moderate rain and thunderstorms, with localized heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters, and some areas exceeding 150 millimeters.

From the night of November 15 to the night of November 16, areas from southern Quang Tri to Da Nang, as well as the eastern parts of Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa provinces, are expected to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with totals ranging from 100 to 200 millimeters and some localities exceeding 300 millimeters.

During the same period, rainfall in the region from Ha Tinh to northern Quang Tri is forecast to reach 60 to 100 millimeters, with isolated areas receiving more than 200 millimeters. Meanwhile, western areas of Quang Ngai through Dak Lak may experience 30 to 60 millimeters of rain, with some spots surpassing 120 millimeters.

From November 17 through the night of November 18, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, and the eastern parts of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai are expected to face another round of heavy to torrential rain, with precipitation ranging from 200 to 450 millimeters and isolated areas likely to see more than 550 millimeters.

During the same period, areas from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri, along with the eastern areas of Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces, are forecast to receive 100 to 250 millimeters of rainfall, with some localities exceeding 350 millimeters. Meanwhile, the western parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak are expected to see 40 to 80 millimeters of rain, with isolated areas recording more than 150 millimeters.

Landslides in mountainous areas (Photo: SGGP)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, total rainfall for the entire period, from today through November 18, is expected to reach 300 to 600 millimeters in Hue, Da Nang, and the eastern parts of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai, with some areas likely to receive more than 800 millimeters.

In the region from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri, as well as the eastern areas of Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa, cumulative rainfall is forecast at 150 to 350 millimeters, with localized totals exceeding 500 millimeters.

Meanwhile, western areas from Quang Ngai to the western parts of Dak Lak are likely to see 70 to 150 millimeters of rain over the same period.

Starting November 19, widespread heavy rainfall is expected to persist across Da Nang and the provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa.

In preparation for this severe weather event, the National Civil Defense Steering Committee issued official dispatches and urgent telegrams on November 13 and 14 to the provinces expected to be most affected. The directives call for a range of responses, including evacuating residents to safe locations, allowing schools to close if necessary, and taking precautions against landslides and flash floods, while ensuring the safety of reservoirs and dams.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh