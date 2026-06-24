Northern and Central regions swelter as heatwave reaches peak

An intense heatwave is expected to peak across the Northern and Central regions on June 24, with temperatures in many areas forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and take measures to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Hanoi is expected to record maximum temperatures of 38–40 degrees Celsius on June 24, with some locations exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The capital experienced hot and humid conditions from early morning, with largely cloudless skies. Localized showers and thunderstorms may develop later in the afternoon and evening.

Clear skies and intense heat blanket Hanoi during the ongoing heatwave. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that severe to extremely severe heat is not limited to Hanoi. The Red River Delta, the areas stretching from Thanh Hoa to Hue and parts of the South Central Coast are also expected to experience temperatures ranging from 38 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists identify June 24 as the peak of the current heatwave.

Weather officials said that temperatures reported by meteorological stations are measured in standardized shelters. Outdoor temperatures can be significantly higher, typically by 2–4 degrees Celsius and, in some cases, by up to 10 degrees Celsius due to heat absorbed by surrounding surfaces.

Hanoi and many localities experienced nearly cloudless skies. Image captured from the Z.E satellite cloud monitoring platform at 7 a.m. on June 24.

Across the Northern region, widespread heat is expected to continue in most provinces, except for Lai Chau and Dien Bien. Mountainous areas in the north may experience thunderstorms later in the day and overnight, with localized rainfall exceeding 70 mm. These storms could be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusty winds.

In the Central Highlands and Southern regions, daytime temperatures are forecast to range from 31 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the late afternoon and evening, with some areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Forecasters predict that the heatwave in the Northern region will gradually ease from June 26. However, hot conditions are likely to persist for several more days in the area from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, as well as in eastern parts of the region stretching from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, along with meteorological experts, advised residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reduce the risk of heatstroke and heat exhaustion. People are encouraged to stay hydrated and take appropriate health precautions when working outdoors.

Farmers have also been urged to protect crops and livestock from extreme temperatures by ensuring adequate water supplies and implementing cooling measures where necessary.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong