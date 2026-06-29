Northern region faces torrential rain over 300mm

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the Northern region on June 29–30, with some areas forecast to receive more than 300mm.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on the evening of June 29, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across Nghe An Province, areas from Hue City to Lam Dong Province, and the Southern region.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The agency reported that overnight and early morning rainfall had already brought moderate to heavy showers across the Northern provinces, with some areas experiencing very heavy rain. Between the evening of June 28 and the morning of June 29, rainfall exceeded 100mm at several monitoring stations, including 211mm in Xuan Lap (Tuyen Quang), 165mm in Tan Lap 2 (Tuyen Quang), 111mm in Tan Khanh (Thai Nguyen), 116.2mm in Can Yen (Cao Bang), and 107.2mm in Thuong Cat (Hanoi).

From the morning of June 29 to the night of June 30, the Northern provinces and Thanh Hoa are forecast to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with total rainfall ranging from 50–120mm and some areas exceeding 300mm. Rain is expected to concentrate in the evening, overnight and early morning hours.

Meteorologists also warned of the possibility of intense short-duration rainfall exceeding 100mm within three hours.

In the Southern and other regions, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the evening of June 29, with rainfall generally ranging from 10–30mm and locally exceeding 80mm. Severe weather hazards such as tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusts.

The forecast agency added that heavy rain is likely to persist in mountainous and midland areas of the North through July 1, with rainfall of 20–50mm and some locations receiving more than 100mm. From July 2 onward, rainfall is expected to gradually decrease.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong