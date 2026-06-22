Weather

Fewer storms forecast for the final months of 2026

SGGP

Meteorological authorities have updated their forecast, indicating that the 2026 typhoon season in the East Sea is likely to see fewer storms than the long-term average.

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Tropical Storm Mekhala as seen in a satellite cloud image captured from the Z.E monitoring system

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, under the influence of the El Niño phenomenon, the East Sea is likely to experience between eight and 10 tropical storms and tropical depressions in 2026, lower than the long-term average. Of these, approximately three to five storms could affect Vietnam’s mainland, mainly during July to September in the Northern region and October to November in the Central area.

Meteorological authorities also cautioned that the possibility of tropical storms and tropical depressions directly affecting the Southern region during the final months of the year cannot be ruled out.

On June 21`, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a tropical depression over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean had intensified into tropical storm Mekhala.

According to forecasts issued by Vietnam’s meteorological authorities and based on several international forecasting models, the storm is expected to move northward toward areas near Taiwan (China) and Japan, with no indication at present that it will enter the East Sea.

Dangerous weather phenomena, including thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts, may occur across the country, with higher frequency in the Central Highlands and Southern regions.

Weather authorities also cautioned that strong winds associated with thunderstorms, the southwest monsoon, or tropical cyclones over the East Sea could affect maritime activities. Residents and vessel operators are advised to closely monitor short-term weather forecasts and prepare response plans for extreme weather events.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Kim Khanh

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