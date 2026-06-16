Heavy rain threatens Northern Vietnam as heatwave persists in Central region

HCMC and other Southern localities are expected to experience more thunderstorms as Northern Vietnam braces for heavy rain and possible flooding.

Torrential rain on the afternoon of June 16 triggered flooding on several streets in HCMC.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Northern mountainous and midland provinces from the evening of June 16 through June 18. Rainfall is forecast at 50-120 mm, with some areas receiving more than 250 mm. The heaviest precipitation is expected from late afternoon through early morning.

The center reported that northeastern provinces and coastal lowlands had already recorded scattered showers and thunderstorms on June 16, with rainfall reaching 53.6 mm in Mong Duong, Quang Ninh Province, and 25.2 mm in Bang Mac, Lang Son Province.

Rainfall is expected to ease from June 19, although localized showers may persist in Northern mountainous areas. Meteorologists forecast that hot weather could return to the Northern midlands and Red River Delta from around June 20.

Thunderstorms to continue in the South

Southern Vietnam, the Red River Delta, and western Lam Dong Province are forecast to see scattered showers and thunderstorms through June 17, with rainfall generally ranging from 10-30 mm and exceeding 60 mm in some locations. Authorities warned of accompanying hazards, including lightning, hail, whirlwinds, and strong gusty winds.

In HCMC, thunderstorms are likely to continue over the next several days. Weather experts attributed the pattern to the southwest monsoon, which remains active at moderate intensity. Daytime temperatures of 34-35 degrees Celsius, combined with lingering atmospheric moisture from previous rainfall, are creating favorable conditions for strong convective cloud development during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall in upstream areas has also caused water levels to rise on several rivers in Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, and Thai Nguyen provinces. Forecasts indicate a flood wave of 2-4 meters may occur on small rivers and upper reaches of major river systems in Northern Vietnam between June 16 and June 18.

Torrential rain on the afternoon of June 16 triggered flooding on several streets in HCMC.

Meteorological authorities also issued warnings of thunderstorms, waterspouts, and strong winds at sea, along with severe weather risks for Hanoi and coastal areas stretching from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh.

Central region faces prolonged heatwave

In contrast to the wet conditions in the North and South, Central Vietnam continues to endure intense heat. On June 16, temperatures exceeded 37 degrees Celsius in several localities, including Dong Ha in Quang Tri Province (37.9 degrees Celsius), Da Nang (37.1 degrees Celsius), Tam Ky (38.1 degrees Celsius), Ba To in Quang Ngai Province (37.2 degrees Celsius), and Tuy Hoa (38.2 degrees Celsius).

The heatwave is expected to persist through at least June 18, affecting areas from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and the eastern parts of provinces stretching from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak. Temperatures will generally range from 35-37 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

Forecasters expect the prolonged hot spell in Central Vietnam to continue for several more days, while widespread heat may return to Northern lowland and midland regions from around June 20.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan