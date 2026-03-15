Ho Chi Minh City rolls out public electric bicycle system

Starting March 15, Ho Chi Minh City will introduce a public electric bicycle service, expanding its existing bike-sharing program to promote green transport, ease congestion, and connect residents more seamlessly with buses and metro lines.

Yesterday afternoon, Director Pham Ngoc Dung of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, which operates under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, announced that the city is set to introduce a public electric bicycle system starting March 15. This initiative aims to broaden access to public transportation and promote the use of environmentally friendly transport options.

Since the conclusion of 2021, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, in collaboration with Tri Nam Group Joint Stock Company, has been operating a public bicycle service in the central area of Ho Chi Minh City.

This is a solution within the Project to strengthen public passenger transport combined with controlling the use of private motorized vehicles, contributing to supporting the connection of various types of public transport.

To date, the system has deployed 500 bicycles at 52 stations in the central area, serving the transportation needs of residents and tourists.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, the addition of public electric bicycles will provide people with more flexible and convenient transportation options, especially for short distances connecting with buses, metros, and other public transport systems.

This model also contributes to reducing traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and aims to reduce emissions in the transportation sector.

The Center will coordinate with relevant agencies and units to monitor the implementation process, evaluate operational efficiency, and gradually expand the service's scope throughout the city.

In addition, Tri Nam Company is organizing a public electric bicycle experience program for residents and tourists. The program will take place from 4 p.m. on March 15 to March 31 at the Tax Department Store public bicycle station at Nguyen Hue Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Participants simply need to download the TNGo-HCM app, register an account, and activate the promotional code to receive one free 15-minute trial.

Service fees are expected to start at VND10,000 for 15 minutes, VND20,000 for 30 minutes, VND35,000 for 60 minutes, VND60,000 for 120 minutes, and VND110,000 for 240 minutes. The Public Transport Management Center noted that rates could be adjusted based on actual operating conditions, with official prices to be announced once the system is fully implemented.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan