Ho Chi Minh City adds 169 electric buses on nine routes from March 1

Ho Chi Minh City will deploy 169 electric buses on nine routes from March 1, the Public Transport Management Center under the municipal Department of Construction announced on February 27.

Ho Chi Minh City expands green transport with 169 new electric buses. (Photo: VNA)

Operated by VinBus Ecology Transport Services LLC, the new vehicles will replace existing buses on routes 32, 38, 45, 53, 64, 93, 127, 140 and 148, linking key areas such as Ben Thanh, Mien Tay and Mien Dong bus stations, Go Vap and several residential and suburban zones.

The EB6 and EB8 models, produced by VinFast, are fully electric, low-floor and equipped with modern amenities including cameras, electronic displays, wifi and usb charging.

The move supports the city’s transition to greener public transport. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is operating 2,325 buses, with 1,082 vehicles on 66 routes using clean energy, accounting for 48.4 percent of the fleet. The city targets 100 percent green public transport by 2030.

