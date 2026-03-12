Electric motorbike sales surge in Ho Chi Minh City

Dealerships across central wards are seeing a sharp rise in demand for electric motorbikes, with VinFast, Dat Bike, and Yadea showrooms reporting brisk sales and dwindling inventories.

Many residents in Ho Chi Minh City are turning to electric motorbikes after recent fuel price hikes.(Illustrative photo)

Many residents in Ho Chi Minh City are switching to electric motorbikes following the sudden rise in fuel prices in recent days. Over the past few days, many motorbike dealerships in the central wards of Ho Chi Minh City have recorded a significant increase in customers visiting and buying motorbikes.

Electric motorbike showrooms have become busier than usual, with some places even having only a few motorbikes left on display due to the continuous increase in demand. Accordingly, VinFast, Dat Bike, and Yadea dealerships have attracted a large number of people to view and buy electric motorbikes.

At a VinFast outlet located on Nguyen Oanh Street in An Nhon Ward, when customers expressed interest in purchasing electric motorbikes, the sales personnel indicated that they were not currently accepting additional customers or deposits. Instead, they were only taking down information to reach out later when the stock becomes available. The majority of the motorbikes showcased in the store have already been sold.

A store representative mentioned that over the past three days, approximately 20 motorbikes have been sold each day, which represents an increase of 4 to 5 times compared to usual sales levels.

Yesterday afternoon, at the Yadea store on Quang Trung Street in Thong Tay Hoi Ward, the number of customers browsing and inquiring about purchases was not large. Store staff said that the weekend was the busiest. On March 8, the number of orders was around 20-25 bikes, compared to only a few on weekdays.

At a Dat Bike store in Binh Thanh Ward, only a few bikes were available for immediate delivery. Due to insufficient supply, the store required customers to place a deposit and wait about a week for delivery. A representative from the Dat Bike electric motorcycle brand stated that the long wait for bikes during this period was mainly due to a sudden surge in demand.

Meanwhile, Honda and Yamaha dealerships had bikes readily available for customers. It was observed that most customers in Ho Chi Minh City sought out electric motorcycle stores after considering transportation costs amidst rising fuel prices. Additionally, some chose electric bikes for ride-hailing services to save on fuel costs.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan