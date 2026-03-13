Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC designates 65 sites for electric motorbike battery-swapping stations

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City has listed 65 sites for electric motorbike battery-swapping stations across the city as part of efforts to promote green transport.

As of March 12, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Vo Khanh Hung said that the department had announced 65 sites eligible for installing electric motorbike battery swap cabinets on sidewalks across the city.

The locations are situated in several wards, including Duc Nhuan, Cau Kieu, An Nhon, Go Vap, Thong Tay Hoi, Hanh Thong, An Hoi Dong, An Hoi Tay, Thoi An, Trung My Tay, Dong Hung Thuan, Binh Thanh, and communes in the former Cu Chi District.

12-tu-doi-pin-3128-1873.jpg (1)

Of which, several streets have a relatively large number of designated locations, such as Duong Quang Ham Street (30 locations), Nguyen Van Luong Street (20), Le Thi Rieng Street (18), Le Van Khuong Street (9), To Ky Street (6), Phan Huy Ich Street (6), Phan Van Hon Street (6) and Nguyen Van Qua Street (6).

Other streets include Ho Van Hue, Hoang Minh Giam, Hong Ha, Thich Quang Duc, Truong Sa, Phan Xich Long, Quang Trung, Nguyen Kiem, Thong Nhat, Nguyen Van Khoi, Nguyen Van Chieu, National Highway 1A, National Highway 22, Provincial Roads 7, 8 and 15, Pham Van Dong and Tam Vu.

According to the municipal Department of Construction, the announcement follows a policy of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to deploy battery swap cabinets on sidewalks and lighting poles to serve the growing demand for electric vehicles and promote the transition to environmentally friendly transport.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

HCMC Department of Construction sites for electric motorbike battery-swapping stations green transport electric vehicles

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn