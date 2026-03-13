HCMC designates 65 sites for electric motorbike battery-swapping stations

As of March 12, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Vo Khanh Hung said that the department had announced 65 sites eligible for installing electric motorbike battery swap cabinets on sidewalks across the city.

The locations are situated in several wards, including Duc Nhuan, Cau Kieu, An Nhon, Go Vap, Thong Tay Hoi, Hanh Thong, An Hoi Dong, An Hoi Tay, Thoi An, Trung My Tay, Dong Hung Thuan, Binh Thanh, and communes in the former Cu Chi District.

Of which, several streets have a relatively large number of designated locations, such as Duong Quang Ham Street (30 locations), Nguyen Van Luong Street (20), Le Thi Rieng Street (18), Le Van Khuong Street (9), To Ky Street (6), Phan Huy Ich Street (6), Phan Van Hon Street (6) and Nguyen Van Qua Street (6).

Other streets include Ho Van Hue, Hoang Minh Giam, Hong Ha, Thich Quang Duc, Truong Sa, Phan Xich Long, Quang Trung, Nguyen Kiem, Thong Nhat, Nguyen Van Khoi, Nguyen Van Chieu, National Highway 1A, National Highway 22, Provincial Roads 7, 8 and 15, Pham Van Dong and Tam Vu.