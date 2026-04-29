Vigorous pivot in worker support marks 18th Workers’ Month in HCMC

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc is presenting gifts to workers on the occasion of Workers’ Month (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, 1,500 labor union members and workers were awarded shopping vouchers, each of which is valued at VND150,000 (US$6) to participate in the “Union Member Welfare” program, enabling them to purchase discounted goods at 20 to 30 percent off. Workers were also treated to an immersive art program themed “The Green Symphony.”

Workers and laborers are enthusiastically participating in the inauguration of the 18th Workers’ Month in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Workers are engaging in a painting activity at the event (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the City Labor Union presented 300 gift packages, each worth VND2.5 million ($95) encompassing cash and presents, from Party and State leaders to workers and laborers enduring arduous circumstances, policy beneficiary families, and impoverished individuals facing hardships. Furthermore, they awarded 12 “Labor Union Shelters”, each valued at VND60 million ($2,280) to workers struggling with severe housing difficulties.

President of the HCMC Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan is delivering the opening speech for the 18th Workers’ Month (Photo: SGGP)

During the program, Vice Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC and President of the HCMC Federation of Labor articulated that the Workers’ Month serves as a vital occasion to cater to the material and spiritual lives of employees. It also disseminates a profound message regarding the frontline role of the working class in socio-economic development; kindling a spirit of innovation and creativity, and elevating labor productivity, particularly amidst the ongoing digital transformation and the expanding digital economy.

Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Thai Thu Xuong (2nd, R) is awarding the emulation flag to the HCMC Federation of Labor (Photo: SGGP)

Thoroughly grasping the directive spirit of General Secretary and State President To Lam during his meeting with the city’s workforce on April 27, the President of the HCMC Federation of Labor emphasized that these constitute major, consistent orientations, mandating labor unions at all tiers to innovate vigorously and operate with enhanced decisiveness and effectiveness.

Embracing this spirit, the HCMC Federation of Labor determined that the Workers’ Month mustn’t merely be a peak period of activities but must consistently generate substantive, sustainable transformations throughout the entire year.

He also implored labor unions at all levels to be proactive, innovative, and closely aligned with the grassroots; urged enterprises to demonstrate profound concern and accompany their employees; and called upon various levels and sectors to coordinate and provide robust support to ensure the Workers’ Month achieves widespread resonance.

Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Thai Thu Xuong is delivering a speech at the event (Photo: SGGP)

Delivering a speech at the program, Permanent Vice President Thai Thu Xuong of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor explained that the Workers’ Month is a paramount annual initiative possessing profound significance for the working class and labor union organizations nationwide in general, and in HCMC specifically.

To ensure the 2026 Workers’ Month echoes deeply and yields tangible results, the HCMC Federation of Labor and labor unions at all tiers must deploy comprehensive welfare activities addressing the material and spiritual well-being of the workforce. These welfare endeavors must be substantive, grassroots-oriented, and highly focused, meticulously avoiding superficial formalities. Every single initiative undertaken by the labor union and enterprises must unequivocally place the worker at the center.

Union members and workers are purchasing discounted goods at the event (Photo: SGGP)

The Permanent Vice President stressed that the Workers’ Month is inextricably linked with the “Action Month for Occupational Safety and Health”; therefore, enterprises must systematically cultivate a robust culture of occupational safety, fiercely protecting the health and lives of their workforce, and genuinely regarding workers as their most invaluable asset.

She proposed that the city’s labor unions at all levels meticulously seek out commendable models as well as novel, innovative, and highly effective methodologies to deliver the maximum practical benefits to union members, workers, and laborers across the municipality.

According to the President of the HCMC Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan, the remarkably noticeable novelty of this year’s Workers’ Month is a vigorous pivot from traditional welfare activities towards a comprehensive support paradigm, seamlessly aligned with developmental requirements in the digital era.

Leaders of the HCMC Federation of Labor handing over Labor Union Shelters to workers facing difficult circumstances (Photo: SGGP)

Transcending the mere distribution of gifts or the organization of basic welfare programs, the activities are strategically engineered to elevate the holistic capacity of the workforce, placing a distinct premium on digital competencies, occupational safety consciousness, and the agility to adapt to contemporary work environments.

The municipal labor union is also passionately accelerating strong linkages with enterprises, medical facilities, and service providers to forge a sustainable welfare ecosystem, thereby facilitating easier access for workers to essential healthcare services, consumer goods, and critical legal assistance.

Attendees included distinguished figures of Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Permanent Vice President Thai Thu Xuong of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor; Permanent Vice Chairwoman Truong Thi Bich Hanh of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; and Deputy Head Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam