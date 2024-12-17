Heatwaves forecast to grip South, cold waves to blanket North in early 2025

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted that the Southern region will suffer heatwaves while the Northern region will continue experiencing cold waves in the first three months of 2025.

In a recently released long-term weather report from now until March 2025 across the country, the center noted the possibility of early heatwaves over Southern Vietnam, primarily the Southeastern region, in January 2025.

The meteorological agency warned that the heatwaves will last until March 2025.

The Southern localities, primarily the Southeastern region will experience early heatwaves.

Beyond the heatwaves, this region may also experience extreme weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, cyclones and lightning.

In the meantime, cold spells would be active, sending temperatures drop sharply across the Northern region in January and February, according to Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.

Residents in the capital city of Hanoi are experiencing freezing night and early morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Van)

Several high mountainous areas are forecast to suffer from freezing and frost. By March, the activity of cold air affecting Northern Vietnam will gradually decrease, returning to the average levels of many years.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong