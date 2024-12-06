Weather

Entire Northern region to get colder from December 7

SGGP

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological on December 5 late alerted that an ongoing cold wave would affect temperatures over the entire Northern region in the upcoming days.

BB.jpg
The entire Northern region will begin getting colder on December 7.

It is forecast that from December 7, the Northern region will begin getting colder than previous days.

During the cold wave, the lowest temperatures in the Northern and North-Central regions will range between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. As for the mountainous areas, temperatures in some places can drop to 10 degrees Celsius below.

On the afternoon of December 5, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed an official letter to sent to the People's Committees of the Northern mountainous provinces and coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai, requesting proactive response to the upcoming severe cold and strong winds at sea.

These provinces have been asked to implement measures to ensure the health of the people. Local authorities should propagandize residents against the use of honeycomb briquette stoves in enclosed spaces to prevent unfortunate incidents.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

entire Northern region colder temperature cold wave

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn