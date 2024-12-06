Entire Northern region to get colder from December 7

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological on December 5 late alerted that an ongoing cold wave would affect temperatures over the entire Northern region in the upcoming days.

The entire Northern region will begin getting colder on December 7.

It is forecast that from December 7, the Northern region will begin getting colder than previous days.

During the cold wave, the lowest temperatures in the Northern and North-Central regions will range between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. As for the mountainous areas, temperatures in some places can drop to 10 degrees Celsius below.

On the afternoon of December 5, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed an official letter to sent to the People's Committees of the Northern mountainous provinces and coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai, requesting proactive response to the upcoming severe cold and strong winds at sea.

These provinces have been asked to implement measures to ensure the health of the people. Local authorities should propagandize residents against the use of honeycomb briquette stoves in enclosed spaces to prevent unfortunate incidents.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong