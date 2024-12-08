Severe cold wave grips much of Northern region

As of December 8, a cold wave has gripped much of the Northern region and part of the North-Central region.

On the early morning of December 7, temperature in the capital city of Hanoi drops to 15 degrees Celsius.

This morning, the temperature in the capital city of Hanoi dropped to 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting and international meteorological agencies, this cold spell primarily affects the Northern and North- Central localities with temperatures between 15 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

During this cold wave, temperatures in several mountainous areas like Lao Cai, Ha Giang and Lang Son have dropped significantly to below 12 degrees Celsius. Frost can appear in several high mountainous areas.

The entire Northern region, including midland and delta provinces, is likely to be strongly affected by the cold air.

The cold air spreads to the North-Central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh, making temperature colder in the early morning, along with scattered rains.

Meteorologists indicated that the severe cold spell over the entire Northern region would last until the end of December 9, with the lowest temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong