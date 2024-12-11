Four consecutive cold fronts expected to grip Northern region

The Northern region is forecast to experience a significant intensification of cold air on December 11, followed by three consecutive cold fronts from December 12 to December 14.

Head of the Weather Forecasting Department under the National Center for Hydrological Meteorological Forecasting Nguyen Van Huong informed that the consecutive cold fronts are set to bring cooler temperatures to the entire Northern region. Notably, the northern mountainous and midland regions may experience a severe cold spell on December 14 and December 15.

He noted that cold air mass began intensifying northward from the night of December 10, which can trigger a persistent period of torrential rains in the mid-Central and South-Central regions, primarily in the localities from Quang Tri to Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa.

It is anticipated that the cold wave will persist until Christmas while the weather in the Southern region including Ho Chi Minh City will be cool and pleasant.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong