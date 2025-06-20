Head of HCMC Internal Affairs Committee congratulates military press agencies

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau on June 20 paid visits to military press agencies on Revolutionary Press Day Centennial.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau (3rd,R) visits the People’s Army Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Ngo Minh Chau and a delegation of officials from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city extended his warmest and best wishes to the journalists and staff of the People’s Army Newspaper and the Standing Office of the Radio and TV Center of the Vietnam People’s Army in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025).

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau expressed his wishes to the People’s Army Newspaper, including its Ho Chi Minh City representative office, for continued success and greater achievements, affirming its role as one of Vietnam’s leading national media agencies.

Mr. Phan Tung Son, head of the Ho Chi Minh City representative office of the People’s Army Newspaper, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

He also extended his best wishes the Radio and TV Center and hoped the center would continue to increasingly affirm its position and prestige, leaving a lasting impression on audiences at home and abroad.

Officers and journalists of the People’s Army Newspaper have remained deeply engaged with events in Ho Chi Minh City and actively traveled to remote areas, border regions, and offshore islands to complete assigned tasks.

The newspaper has also contributed significantly to the national discourse through in-depth editorial work focused on the fight against signs of “peaceful evolution,” “self-evolution,” and “self-transformation.”

As part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–April 30, 2025), the People’s Army Newspaper successfully hosted the commemorative event “50 Years of Total Victory Belongs to Us” on April 16 at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City.

The newspaper has also actively highlighted Ho Chi Minh City’s key achievements, outstanding individuals and exemplary collectives, and preparations for the national-level celebrations and various emulation movements.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau (3rd,L) visits the Standing Office of the Radio and TV Center of the Vietnam People’s Army in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau extends greetings to the Radio and TV Center of the Vietnam People’s Army in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

In the meantime, the Standing Office of the Radio and TV Center of the Vietnam People’s Army in Ho Chi Minh City has intensified promoting the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws and activities of Party and State leaders, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ministry of National Defense.

The center has also focused on propagandizing a wide range of activities in various sectors, including socio-economic development, national defense and security, and building a smart, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City; propaganda of the city's policies in supporting people in economic development, hunger eradication, and poverty reduction; and organization of major holidays and key events in the city.

