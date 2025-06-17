Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit, extend congratulations to press agencies

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 –2025), delegations of Ho Chi Minh City leaders yesterday visited some press agencies.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission, led a delegation to visit the branch of the national radio broadcasting station, VOV, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission Van Thi Bach Tuyet presents a flower basket and extend congratulations to leaders, reporters, editors and staff of the Voice of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the visit, she extended congratulations to VOV’s leaders, reporters, editors and staff. At the same time, the head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission aspired that the Voice of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City would continue to leverage its strengths, enhance content quality, and produce meaningful, impactful works to contribute effectively to the dissemination of the Party’s policies and the State’s laws to the public.

Also on the morning of June 16, another delegation of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairwoman of the Municipal Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, visited the Ho Chi Minh City representative office of VietNamNet.

Here, the Chairwoman of the Municipal Party Committee’s Inspection Commission warmly inquired about and offered congratulations to the newspaper’s leaders, reporters, editors and staff; as well as acknowledged and appreciated the dedication and contributions of journalists in providing information, promoting communication and spreading positive values to the community.

On the same day, a delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, led by Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc, visited the headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

On the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 –June 21, 2025), Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc presented congratulations and best wishes to the collective of SGGP Newspaper.

At the meeting, he also provided updates on the establishment of four new wards in District 1 after the restructuring of local government at the communal level.

Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc leads a delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to visit Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Trong Nghi)

With the close relationship between District 1 and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, he hoped that the newspaper would continue to support and accompany the newly established wards in communication efforts, especially in promoting and disseminating the Party’s guidelines, policies and the State’s laws to residents, in the coming time.

Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc also emphasized the significant scale of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the time ahead. He encouraged the editorial board, reporters, editors and staff to continue upholding their role as the Party’s media agency and the voice of the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City; and continue strength to overcome all challenges, achieve outstanding results and attain many accomplishments in their professional mission.

On behalf of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the newspaper, thanked for the support and attention from the District 1 leader. Journalist Nguyen Khac Van affirmed that the newspaper would continue to accompany localities, including the newly reorganized wards of District 1, to foster joint development in the coming time.

By Cam Tuyet, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong