HCMC’s Vice Party Chief extends greetings to press agencies

A delegation of HCMC leaders led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited and congratulated press agencies in the city on June 17.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits the Vietnam Television Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VTV9). (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025).

During a visit to the Vietnam Television Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VTV9), Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc highlighted the media agency’s significant contributions to disseminating the Party's guidelines and policies and the State's policies and laws, especially promoting key political missions of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast region.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc also acknowledged and highly appreciated the role of VTV9 as a partner and a key bridge in supporting the city's efforts in effectively implementing its guiding principle: “Ho Chi Minh City alongside the nation, for the nation.”

As a central-level media outlet headquartered in the city, VTV9 has not only played a crucial role in disseminating official information to the public but also contributed to fostering community connection and reinforcing citizens’ confidence in the leadership of the city’s Party Committee and government.

Notably, numerous journalists and reporting teams from VTV9 have received national and local journalism awards, including works on the leadership and direction of the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, he extended his sincere appreciation to the staff, reporters, and editors of VTV9 for their ongoing support, collaboration, and contributions to Ho Chi Minh City’s development efforts over the past years.

He hoped that VTV9 would continue to grow sustainably, further strengthen its coordination with local departments and agencies, and fulfill its political responsibilities as well as produce high-quality journalistic works that actively contribute to the development of both Ho Chi Minh City and the nation as a whole.

Deputy Director of VTV9, Tran Thanh Minh, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Deputy Director of VTV9, Tran Thanh Minh, extended her sincere thanks to the Ho Chi Minh City leadership for their continued support, trust, and close cooperation with the station over the years.

According to the Deputy Director of VTV9, as a central media agency operating in Ho Chi Minh City, VTV9 has consistently received the attention, direction, and facilitation provided by the city’s leadership that have enabled the station to fulfill its assigned political and journalistic responsibilities successfully.

Deputy Director Tran Thanh Minh also shared the station’s notable accomplishments in the first five months of 2025. Among the highlights was a series of live television broadcasts and commemorative events marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

VTV9 reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to the city’s unified voice and to that of the nation. The station also expressed its desire to continue receiving guidance, support, and favorable conditions from the city’s leadership in order to further strengthen its capacity to fulfill assigned duties.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, R) visits the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists’ Association. (Photo: SGGP)

During a visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists’ Association, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized the organization’s important role and praised its effective organization of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalism Awards, one of the city’s most prestigious and influential media honors, which has significantly contributed to improving the quality of public communication and disseminating the Party's guidelines and policies and the State's policies and laws, especially the city’s policies.

He highlighted the association’s organization of specific journalism contests, such as the “For the Cause of Great National Unity” award, and sports and cultural events to strengthen connectivity among its members and deepen the professional role of journalists in supporting the city’s goals in economic development, social progress, national defense, and public security.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists’ Association are not only a source of pride for the city but also an important contribution to the progress of Vietnamese journalism, particularly in 2025, a year marking the centennial of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–April 30, 2025), and the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

On behalf of the city’s leadership, he extended heartfelt appreciation for the efforts, unity, and resilience of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists' Association and the community of journalists working across the city.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his best wishes for health, happiness, and success to all members of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists’ Association. He hoped that the city’s journalistic community would continue to uphold its pioneering and innovative role, contributing significantly to the outstanding fulfillment of their assigned political duties and accompanying the sustainable development of both Ho Chi Minh City and the nation as a whole.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists’ Association, Nguyen Tan Phong, said that the association is preparing for the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Journalism Awards, a prestigious prize recognizing the contributions of the city’s press agencies over the past years.

By Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh