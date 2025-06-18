HCMC’s standing Vice Party Chief congratulates news agencies

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City officials led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi visited press agencies in the city on June 17.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi visits the representative office of Dai Doan Ket Newspaper in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025).

Attending the visit were Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Tho Truyen; Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists’ Association, Duong Vu Thong; Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of the city, Vo Trong Nam; and Deputy Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Minh Duc.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi extends his warmest congratulations to leaders, reporters, editors, and staff working at Dai Doan Ket Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

During his visit to the representative office of Dai Doan Ket (Great Solidarity) Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City, on behalf of the city leadership, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi extended his warmest congratulations to leaders, reporters, editors, and staff working at the news agency.

He highly appreciated the newspaper’s efforts in fulfilling its duties with excellence, making significant contributions to the revolutionary journalism of Vietnam and the nation’s development, including the socio-economic progress of Ho Chi Minh City.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi extends his best wishes for good health and happiness to the staff of Ho Chi Minh City Phap Luat Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to Ho Chi Minh City Phap Luat (Law) Newspaper, the Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee conveyed his best wishes for good health and happiness to the newspaper's staff and expressed his sincere gratitude for its contributions and cooperation with the city over the past years.

He said that the newspaper has shown steady progress and solid development, embracing innovation and launching its digital version early. Currently, in addition to the print edition, the newspaper offers digital publications and operates across diverse platforms, timely meeting readers’ evolving demands. The newspaper is also engaged in a wide range of activities beyond its reporting.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the visit to Ho Chi Minh City Phap Luat Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

During visits to media agencies, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that the country is currently implementing numerous important and groundbreaking decisions. These projects are being carried out swiftly and have garnered strong consensus from the public. Among these initiatives is the establishment of a two-tier local government model.

He hoped that the press agencies, including Dai Doan Ket and Ho Chi Minh City Phap Luat, would continue to accompany and closely coordinate with the state management agencies of Ho Chi Minh City to promote the achievements made, leverage the strengths of each organization, and contribute to the development of the locality as well as the nation’s overall progress.

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh