HCMC delegation visits press agencies on revolutionary journalism centennial

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc led a high-level HCMC delegation to visit key media outlets in honor of the 100th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Journalism, recognizing their vital role in public communication and national development on June 17.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc—Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee—visited several press agencies to mark the 100th anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025) on June 17.

During his visit to the Southern Representative Office of Communist Review, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc acknowledged and highly praised the magazine's contributions in disseminating the Party’s and State’s policies, as well as those of Ho Chi Minh City, to the public.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, HCMC has not only made concerted efforts to fulfill and exceed its socio-economic targets during the term, but also successfully organized major events of both national and citywide importance. Notably, the city’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification left a strong impression both domestically and internationally. He emphasized that the media in general—and Communist Review in particular—played a significant role in that success.

Looking ahead, as HCMC continues to restructure its administrative apparatus while pursuing key development goals, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his hope that Communist Review would remain a close partner, helping to communicate the city’s policies and mechanisms to the people. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Journalism, he extended his best wishes for health, happiness, and continued success to the entire editorial staff of the magazine.

Visiting Nguoi Lao Dong (The Laborer) Newspaper, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc commended the publication for its long-standing contributions over the past 50 years in building, protecting, and developing HCMC. He noted that the paper had made significant contributions to the city’s and the nation’s progress, particularly in the field of information and public communication.

He called on Nguoi Lao Dong to continue accelerating its digital transformation and improving the digital and foreign language proficiency of its staff in order to meet the demands of global integration. He offered his warmest regards to the editorial board, journalists, editors, and staff of the paper, expressing hope that it would make even greater contributions to the development of both HCMC and the nation.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan