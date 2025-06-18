Agencies, enterprises extend congratulations to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

Government agencies, organizations, and businesses from Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province visited and extended their congratulations to Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper on June 17.

Leaders of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offer congratulatory flowers to Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025).

The Southern Representative Office of the Government paid a visit to Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper, delivering a congratulatory flower basket from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son.

Leaders of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee also joined in extending their congratulations, acknowledging the newspaper’s enduring contributions to the nation's media landscape.

Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper received the warmest congratulations from leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City; the Party Committee of the city’s High Command, the Southern Guard Department; the Party Committee of the Command of the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security; the Party Committee, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 3; the Labor Federation of District 1; the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union; University of Science - Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House in HCMC; Phu My Hung Corporation and others.

The organizations expressed their sincere gratitude and high appreciation for Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper’s cooperation and partnership in providing their information and activities to the community. They hoped that in the coming period, the relationship between these associations and Sai Gon Giai Phong would grow increasingly close and collaborative.

On behalf of the newspaper, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, and Deputy Editors-in-Chief, Bui Thi Hong Suong and Nguyen Ngoc Anh, expressed their gratitude and deep appreciation for the trust and support extended by various agencies and organizations to the newspaper’s leadership, staff, editors, reporters, and employees. They affirmed that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper will continue to stand alongside these units and fulfill its assigned functions and responsibilities while meeting the public’s demand for timely, in-depth, and multifaceted information.

Images of receiving ceremonies for government agencies, organizations, and businesses that visited and extended their congratulations to Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper:

By Kha Han—Translated by Kim Khanh