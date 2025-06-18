HCMC Party Chief extends congratulations to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, on June 17 led a delegation to visit and congratulate Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the high-level delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city extended congratulations to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025).

Attending the visit were Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong, and Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extended his sincere thanks to the newspaper staff for their contribution to the construction and development of the southern hub over the past few years and sent congratulations to the newspaper's staff on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025) and the 50th anniversary of its first issue (May 5, 1975–2025).

He expressed his deep appreciation for the enduring contributions of generations of journalists at Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and acknowledged the press agency’s close partnership with the city’s Party Committee, government, and citizens throughout historical moments and their support in the city’s development over the past 50 years.

The city’s Party Chief also extended his warmest wishes to the editorial staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in particular and to the journalism community in Ho Chi Minh City in general, recognizing their dedication, commitment, and professionalism in supporting the city's growth.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hoped that the generation of journalists at Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper deeply understand their responsibilities, keep up with the newspaper’s tradition, and continue to contribute with dedication worthy of the sacrifices made by those who came before them.

Following the merger of Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, the newly established Ho Chi Minh City has more space for development, greater resources, stronger forces, and greater economic potential to become a megacity. Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen requested all levels of government, sectors, and industries to take proactive and pioneering steps in reforming to meet new mission requirements and emphasized the critical role of the press, especially key institutions like Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen noted that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper should take the initiative in streamlining and restructuring its organizational apparatus and continue to build and promote the Ho Chi Minh cultural space.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, said that the newspaper has proactively conducted a plan to rearrange and streamline the organizational apparatus associated with digital transformation and built a professional and reputable team of journalists, editors, and employees to meet new mission requirements in the coming time. Notably, SGGP newspaper is also ready to implement the arrangement, according to the press planning to align with the plan to reorganize provincial-level administrative units.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van proposed the establishment of mechanisms and support that would enable media agencies to create strategic partnerships with leading trusted technology and media corporations. The cooperation will help press agencies to be both technically modern and ensure political, security, and information safety. In the coming time, it needs to develop a center for research, training, and application of modern journalism technologies and the creation of an intelligent operating system to manage news agencies, particularly as media organizations adapt in tandem with the restructuring of provincial-level administrative units.

On the same day, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and his delegation paid a visit to the Southern Representative Office of Nhan Dan Newspaper.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, he acknowledged the contributions of Nhan Dan Newspaper to the city’s development in recent years.

He extended his best wishes to the newspaper’s staff and hoped that Nhan Dan Newspaper would continue to accompany the political system and serve as a vital bridge connecting the Party’s vision with the people’s aspirations as well as realize the aspiration to develop a stronger and more prosperous nation.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh