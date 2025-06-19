HCMC Party agencies, organizations offer congratulations to SGGP Newspaper

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on June 18 received numerous delegations who came to its headquarters to visit and offer congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025).

Ms. Le Thi Hong Nga, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, presents flowers to congratulate Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Trong Nghi)

Among them were representatives from the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies; the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City; the Military Region 7 Command; the Naval Region 2 Command; the Party Committee and Command of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard; the Youth Volunteer Force; Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), Vietnam Rubber Group; Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State Owned Company (HFIC).

In addition, there were the Municipal Department of Justice; the Ho Chi Minh City's Civil Judgment Enforcement Department; the Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology (HUFLIT); the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry and Trade; Ho Chi Minh City Open University, Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NAB); Oncology Hospital; Children's Hospital 2; Saigon Construction & Building Material Association (SACA); Saigon Entrepreneurs Club.

They visited and extended warm congratulations, and offer vibrant floral bouquets, to the leaders and staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

On the side of the newspaper, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Nguyen Khac Van and Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong received the delegations.

They sincerely acknowledged the support and extended their thankfulness for the affection and trust that the agencies and organizations have extended to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

They affirmed that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper would continue to accompany these units and fulfill its assigned functions and responsibilities.

