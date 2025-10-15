HCMC’s first Party Congress reaches strong consensus: City Party Chief

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee underscored that the most significant outcome of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee was the high level of consensus achieved.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In his closing remarks at the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure, which officially concluded at noon on October 15, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the most significant and vital outcome of the congress was the strong and unanimous consensus in will, understanding, and action.

The congress focused on discussing documents and passing resolutions that embody the will, aspirations, and political determination of the entire Party organization, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City in the new development phase. The congress resolution outlines 30 core targets, 3 strategic breakthroughs, and 10 key tasks and solutions.

The congress discussed, contributed feedback, and approved a consolidated report reflecting the opinions of officials, Party members, and people from all walks of life in the draft documents for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The congress expressed strong confidence that, with the collective wisdom of the entire Party, military, and people, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will achieve great success. It is expected to mark a significant milestone in the continued development of the Party, the nation, and the country—in pursuit of the goals of prosperity, strength, democracy, justice, and civility — and to usher Vietnam into a new era of national advancement.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the most significant outcome of the congress was the strong consensus achieved in will, understanding, and action. Delegates reached a unified and comprehensive assessment of the implementation of the 2020–2025 resolution while also engaging in an honest and objective evaluation of its shortcomings and limitations. The congress also clearly defined the guiding principles, key objectives, and strategic directions for the next five years and beyond, marking the beginning of a new era for the city, driven by the aspiration to reach regional and global stature through rapid and sustainable development.

He noted that alongside major achievements and emerging opportunities, the city is also facing new and complex challenges from global uncertainties, economic volatility, and climate change to increasingly demanding development expectations, as well as a growing sense of fear of making mistakes or taking responsibility.

The city’s Party Chief emphasized that without strong political will and bold innovation in leadership mindset and governance approaches, it will be difficult to fulfill the ambitious goals and tasks set out in the congress resolution.

He also underscored that the city's greatest asset is not capital or infrastructure, but its people, who are dynamic, forward-thinking, willing to take initiative, and ready to assume responsibility for the greater good.

Delegates attend the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates vote to adopt the draft resolution at the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Tran Luu Quang, the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure reflects the collective will, aspirations, and highest political determination of the entire Party organization, government, and people of the city towards the goal of building a fast-growing, sustainable, and modern Ho Chi Minh City.

The congress entrusted the newly elected Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, along with subordinate Party committees at all levels, with the urgent task of organizing study and thorough dissemination of the congress resolution to turn the spirit of the resolution into concrete action plans and tangible results across all sectors, fields, and localities.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized the need to clearly identify key tasks and strategic breakthroughs, focus resources, leverage internal strengths, and make effective use of external support while avoiding dispersion and formality in implementation. He also called for stronger inspection, supervision, and follow-up to address obstacles and encourage grassroots-level innovation and creativity.

He stressed that every Party member and official must uphold a strong sense of responsibility to ensure that the congress resolution is meaningfully brought to life.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang called on all officials, Party members, civil servants, public employees, armed forces, and people from all walks of life in the city to promote the city’s proud traditions and revolutionary spirit. He urged them to remain united, dynamic, and innovative; to constantly cultivate and uphold revolutionary ethics; to lead by example; and to work together with solidarity and determination to successfully implement the congress resolution.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh