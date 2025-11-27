HCMC armed forces ready to respond to natural disasters

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary has directed the city’s armed forces and local authorities to proactively review and respond to natural disasters, flooding, traffic congestion, fires, electrical hazards and epidemics.

On the morning of November 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee held its final meeting for 2025, presided over by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City and Secretary of the city’s Military Party Committee.

Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang presides over the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Major General Le Xuan The, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of Military Region 7, attended and directed the working session.

Leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City Command, city departments and the Party Secretaries of all 168 wards, communes and special zone in the city gathered at the event.

Major General Le Xuan The, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of Military Region 7 speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his remarks, Major General Le Xuan The highlighted that natural disasters, floods and droughts affect all aspects of social life and have direct impacts on military and defense duties of Military Region 7 and the Ho Chi Minh City Command. To support storm- and flood-affected localities, the Military Region 7 has mobilized more than 3,000 officers, soldiers, and militia members to transport goods and equipment to assist the regions in need.

Delivering his concluding remarks at the meeting, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang praised the armed forces for achieving comprehensive and notable results in military, defense and border protection tasks across all areas.

Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang delivers his concluding remarks. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city’s Party chief reaffirmed that the city’s armed forces and local authorities must remain proactive in reviewing and preparing for natural disasters, flooding, traffic congestion, fires, electrical hazards and epidemics, and be ready to mobilize personnel for rescue and relief operations.

The Party Secretaries of Ho Chi Minh City’s 168 wards, communes and special zone participate in the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Simultaneously, authorities are instructed to closely monitor, forecast, and accurately assess situations, promptly advise on effective responses to national defense and security issues, maintain strict combat readiness, ensure sufficient personnel, equipment, and contingency plans, and focus on safeguarding political security, public order, and social safety across the city.

>>> Below are some images of the working session.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong