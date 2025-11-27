Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC armed forces ready to respond to natural disasters

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary has directed the city’s armed forces and local authorities to proactively review and respond to natural disasters, flooding, traffic congestion, fires, electrical hazards and epidemics.

On the morning of November 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee held its final meeting for 2025, presided over by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City and Secretary of the city’s Military Party Committee.

cb5a04d22675aa2bf36410-3942-435.jpg
Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang presides over the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Major General Le Xuan The, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of Military Region 7, attended and directed the working session.

Leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City Command, city departments and the Party Secretaries of all 168 wards, communes and special zone in the city gathered at the event.

440279044986243347125-168-8348.jpg
Major General Le Xuan The, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of Military Region 7 speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his remarks, Major General Le Xuan The highlighted that natural disasters, floods and droughts affect all aspects of social life and have direct impacts on military and defense duties of Military Region 7 and the Ho Chi Minh City Command. To support storm- and flood-affected localities, the Military Region 7 has mobilized more than 3,000 officers, soldiers, and militia members to transport goods and equipment to assist the regions in need.

Delivering his concluding remarks at the meeting, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang praised the armed forces for achieving comprehensive and notable results in military, defense and border protection tasks across all areas.

603d00862221ae7ff73031-5334-6204.jpg
Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang delivers his concluding remarks. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city’s Party chief reaffirmed that the city’s armed forces and local authorities must remain proactive in reviewing and preparing for natural disasters, flooding, traffic congestion, fires, electrical hazards and epidemics, and be ready to mobilize personnel for rescue and relief operations.

b3cd76be5419d84781088-2830-3387.jpg
The Party Secretaries of Ho Chi Minh City’s 168 wards, communes and special zone participate in the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Simultaneously, authorities are instructed to closely monitor, forecast, and accurately assess situations, promptly advise on effective responses to national defense and security issues, maintain strict combat readiness, ensure sufficient personnel, equipment, and contingency plans, and focus on safeguarding political security, public order, and social safety across the city.

>>> Below are some images of the working session.

H.jpg
66d0f9b7db10574e0e014-1525-5204.jpg
30390469893168988976-2993-8739.jpg
440279044986243347125-168-8348.jpg
102026707491335086921-6198-8567.jpg
440279044986243347125-168-8348.jpg
220837311797280504534-6929-6240.jpg
By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

natural disasters flooding traffic congestion fires electrical hazards epidemics HCMC armed forces Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn