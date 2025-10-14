Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City’s first Party Congress for 2025–2030 term solemnly opens

SGGPO

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, which was officially convened on October 14.

1.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam attends the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, which was officially convened on October 14. (Photo: SGGP)
2.jpg

Also attending the opening ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, State President Luong Cuong, former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and former Permanent Members of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Phan Dien and Le Hong Anh.

The Congress was also attended by leaders and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; veteran revolutionaries; Vietnamese Heroic Mothers; Heroes of the People's Armed Forces; Labor Heroes; former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City across different periods; as well as distinguished intellectuals, religious dignitaries, and other prominent figures from various sectors of society.

3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
7.jpg

At the preparatory session of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term opened on October 13, delegates approved the list of the Presidium for the Congress, consisting of 11 members, including Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Organization Commission of the city’s Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Vo Van Dung; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission Nguyen Thi My Hang; the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security Mai Hoang; and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Vu Van Dien.

8.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam, along with senior and former leaders of the Party, the State, ministries, central agencies and Ho Chi Minh City, attend the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)
9.jpg
10.jpg
11.jpg
12.jpg
13.jpg
14.jpg
15.jpg
16.jpg
17.jpg
18.jpg
19.jpg
20.jpg
21.jpg
22.jpg
23.jpg
24.jpg
25.jpg
26.jpg
Related News
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City’s First Party Congress for 2025–2030 term Party General Secretary To Lam list of the Presidium for the Congress

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn