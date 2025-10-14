Ho Chi Minh City’s first Party Congress for 2025–2030 term solemnly opens

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, which was officially convened on October 14.

Also attending the opening ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, State President Luong Cuong, former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and former Permanent Members of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Phan Dien and Le Hong Anh.

The Congress was also attended by leaders and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; veteran revolutionaries; Vietnamese Heroic Mothers; Heroes of the People's Armed Forces; Labor Heroes; former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City across different periods; as well as distinguished intellectuals, religious dignitaries, and other prominent figures from various sectors of society.

At the preparatory session of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term opened on October 13, delegates approved the list of the Presidium for the Congress, consisting of 11 members, including Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Organization Commission of the city’s Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Vo Van Dung; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission Nguyen Thi My Hang; the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security Mai Hoang; and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Vu Van Dien.

