Delegates to Ho Chi Minh City VFF Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Delegates attending the first Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC offered flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on November 28.

The delegation was led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh, and nearly 200 delegates attending the first Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates attending the first Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC offer flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism and revolutionary heroism; solidarity; fighting spirit; revolutionary morality of diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality; and a spirit of pure international solidarity.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (C), and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the floral tribute honoring President Ho Chi Minh, the delegation attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition titled “The Vietnam Fatherland Front—Advancing the Strength of Great National Solidarity” at Lam Son Park before taking part in a social welfare program in Saigon Ward. The photo exhibition runs from November 28 to 30.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh noted that each photograph tells a story, capturing the city leadership’s sound directives and policy decisions, the tireless dedication of generations of officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city and mass organizations, and, above all, the responsible and active participation of the people.

She added that the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the socio-political organizations of Ho Chi Minh City must continue to build on the traditions and achievements of previous generations, embracing innovation and creativity to further broaden, strengthen, and uphold the power of great national unity in the city that bears President Ho Chi Minh’s name.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates attend the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The first Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2030 term will take place over one and a half days, from November 29 to the morning of November 30, at the Binh Duong Exhibition and Convention Center in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The congress will convene 880 delegates, including 500 official delegates and 380 guests.

Ahead of the congress, on November 28, delegates offered incense and flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Statue and paid tribute at the martyrs’ cemeteries in the Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau areas.

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City also opened a photo exhibition titled “The Vietnam Fatherland Front—Advancing the Strength of Great National Solidarity” and participated in social welfare activities, including the implementation of the “Great Unity Garden” project.

