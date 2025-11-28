Da Phuoc landfill cuts waste hours as HCMC moves to avert backlog

Ho Chi Minh City faces mounting risks of daily waste buildup as Da Phuoc landfill shifts to nighttime-only garbage reception beginning December 1, 2025.

Starting December 1, the Da Phuoc landfill in Ho Chi Minh City will only receive household waste from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, instead of operating around the clock as before.

In response to this change, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hong Nguyen announced that the department has planned to reorganize the city’s waste collection and transportation system from December 1 to prevent waste accumulation.

According to the department’s report, 14 districts and suburban areas of HCMC currently generate about 4,550 tons of waste per day, equivalent to 443 truck trips. Waste transport is divided into two shifts that are a daytime shift handling around 1,800 tons (175 trips) and a nighttime shift managing about 2,750 tons (268 trips).

With the new schedule at Da Phuoc, all 1,800 tons previously handled during the day must now be moved to the night shift. In practice, trucks will have only 11 hours to complete their operations.

To address this, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has proposed several measures, such as redirecting about 450 tons of waste per day from congested areas to the Integrated Waste Treatment Complex, and shifting approximately 1,350 tons from daytime to nighttime transport to Da Phuoc landfill.

Additionally, the department will invest in more vehicles for waste transport and has requested the HCMC People’s Committee to consider easing traffic restrictions to allow garbage trucks more turnaround time between trips.

The department will also review and approve updated transportation routes, average distances, and pricing for solid waste transport to ensure proper implementation by authorized units.

Local authorities in communes, together with regional project management boards and waste collection companies, will inform residents about the change in collection times from day to night starting from December 1.

At present, the Department of Agriculture and Environment is working with the Department of Construction and the HCMC Traffic Police to compile and review a list of vehicles transporting waste to Da Phuoc landfill, ensuring compliance with designated routes, permits, and vehicle markings.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan