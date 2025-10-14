Politburo appoints HCMC Party Executive Committee for 2025–2030 with 110 members

According to the Politburo’s decision, the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term consists of 110 members, an increase of three members compared to the previous term.

A ceremony announcing the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term was part of the opening session of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, on October 14.

Party and State leaders congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Among attendees were Party General Secretary To Lam; former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; President Luong Cuong; former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and former Standing Members of the Secretariat Phan Dien and Le Hong Anh.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission, announced the Politburo’s decision appointing the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, including 110 members.

>>>Below is the list of 110 members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for 2025–2030 term.

