Ho Chi Minh City

Politburo appoints HCMC Party Executive Committee for 2025–2030 with 110 members

SGGPO

According to the Politburo’s decision, the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term consists of 110 members, an increase of three members compared to the previous term.

A ceremony announcing the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term was part of the opening session of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, on October 14.

ban-chap-hanh-1-9091-9916.jpg
Party and State leaders congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Among attendees were Party General Secretary To Lam; former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; President Luong Cuong; former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and former Standing Members of the Secretariat Phan Dien and Le Hong Anh.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission, announced the Politburo’s decision appointing the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, including 110 members.

>>>Below is the list of 110 members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for 2025–2030 term.

danh-sach-110-nhan-su-4957-7620.jpg
Related News
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

HCMC Party Executive Committee for 2025–2030 110 members first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn