Con Dao National Park held a ceremony to receive the Green List certification from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on November 29.

Con Dao National Park receives IUCN's Green List. (Photo: SGGP)

Con Dao National Park has officially been recognized on the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, joining a prestigious global network of effectively managed conservation sites. This recognition affirms that its nature management and conservation efforts are effective and transparent,

This achievement follows the recognition of Cat Tien National Park and Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve, making Con Dao the third site in Vietnam and the 101st in the world to receive this status.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Con Dao National Park, originally established as the Con Dao Protected Forest, was founded in 1984 by the Chairman of the Council of Ministers. In 1993, the Prime Minister approved the Economic-Technical Argument to formally establish Con Dao National Park, tasked with functioning as a special-use forest for both terrestrial and marine conservation on this historically significant archipelago.

The park’s mission includes protecting and restoring ecosystems and the island’s rare flora and fauna, conserving forests in harmony with the landscape and the island’s cultural and historical heritage, and providing scientific research, educational, and tourism services.

For over 40 years since its establishment, Con Dao National Park has continued to fulfill its role as a special-use forest, contributing to the country’s preservation of more than 2.2 million hectares of such forests. The park supports the implementation of the National Sustainable Development Strategy and the National Biodiversity Conservation Strategy, while also helping Vietnam meet its international commitments, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and adhering to global conventions on biodiversity conservation and wetlands of international importance.

Con Dao National Park

Visitors release baby turtles into the sea at Con Dao National Park.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh emphasized that the inclusion of Con Dao National Park on the Green List is a great source of pride and an important contribution to nature conservation, enhancing the reputation of both the local area and the nation on the international stage. Therefore, everyone, including visitors to Con Dao, should respect and preserve its sacred historical values while protecting the ecological environment and landscape, ensuring these are maintained for future generations.

He also affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is always ready to welcome experts, scientists, international and domestic conservation organizations, and environmentally conscious investors to continue supporting Con Dao with vision, knowledge, and guidance for sustainable development in the future.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh