Ho Chi Minh City

Politburo appoints 29 members of HCMC Party Standing Committee for 2025–2030

Under the Politburo’s decision, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term consists of 29 members.

On the morning of October 14, at the opening session of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for 2025–2030 term, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission, delivered the Politburo’s decision appointing 29 members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

>>> Below is a list of 29 members of the HCMC Party Standing Committee for 2025–2030 term.

danh-sach-ban-thuong-vu-29-1-2842-6138.jpg
By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

