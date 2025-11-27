Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Maritime Port Authority calls for immediate preparations ahead of storm

The Ho Chi Minh City Maritime Port Authority on November 27 required port operators, maritime pilotage organizations, shipowners and captains to prepare for typhoon No. 15, internationally named Koto.

The Ho Chi Minh City Maritime Port Authority on November 27 issued an urgent notice requiring port operators, maritime pilotage organizations, shipowners and captains to proactively implement disaster prevention plans in response to a tropical depression that was forecast to strengthen into typhoon No. 15.

The unit urged port businesses to closely monitor weather developments and promptly carry out measures to ensure the safety of piers, warehouses, equipment, cargo and port infrastructure.

They have also been instructed to maintain staff and leadership on duty and work closely with ship captains to manage vessel movements in and out of the ports.

dji-0282-6409-5059.jpg
Vessel captains must take proactive measures to avoid the typhoon.

The maritime pilotage organizations are required to review personnel, prepare appropriate ship-guiding plans, and have contingency measures ready to maintain safe and smooth maritime operations and avoid vessel congestion at ports and anchorage areas.

Shipowners, captains and agents must continuously monitor typhoon information to adjust shipping schedules and vessel movements in a timely manner, ensuring the safety of both personnel and vessels.

The Ho Chi Minh City Maritime Port Authority requires that all units must strictly implement these directives to minimize damage caused by natural disasters.

