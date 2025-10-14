Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Tran Luu Quang appointed as Secretary of HCMC Party Committee for 2025–2030

The Politburo has appointed Mr. Tran Luu Quang, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for 2020–2025 term, as Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The Politburo has also appointed Deputy Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, including Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Mr. Dang Minh Thong and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-10-12-luc-144902-1722-1685.png
Mr. Tran Luu Quang has been appointed as Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the morning of October 14, a ceremony announcing the Politburo’s Decision on the appointment of Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term took place at the official opening session of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders, including Party General Secretary To Lam; former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; President Luong Cuong; former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and former Standing Members of the Secretariat Phan Dien and Le Hong Anh.

tbt-tang-hoa-7043-9595.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam presents flowers to congratulate Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang.

At the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission, delivered the Politburo’s decision appointing Mr. Tran Luu Quang as Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

danh-sach-thuong-truc-6-nhan-su-1-886-5925.jpg
Deputy Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term

Mr. Tran Luu Quang was born in 1967, a native of Tay Ninh Province.

He holds a Master’s in Public Administration, Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Politics.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

