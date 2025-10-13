HCMC Party Congress outlines key tasks for next term

Delegates attend the preparatory session of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the preparatory session were Head of Department for Local Affairs No. 3 under the Central Organization Commission Nguyen Van Phong; head of the Regional Department No. 7 under the Central Inspection Commission Tran Viet Ha; head of the Department for Local Affairs No. 3 under the Central Commission for Internal Affairs, Tran Hoang Kiem; head of the Department for Local Affairs No. 2 under the Office of the Party Central Committee, Nguyen Duc Cung; head of the Department for Local Affairs No. 3 under the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huy Ngoc; and Deputy Chief of Office of the Central Organization Commission Tran Thi Phuong Thao.

A total of 547 official delegates have been convened to attend the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Among them are 106 officio delegates and 441 elected representatives from the Party Committees of wards, communes, and special zones, as well as Party organizations under the municipal Party Committee.

Also attending the preparatory session were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the municipal National Assembly delegation Nguyen Van Loi; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the preparatory session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang stated that the first municipal Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2030 tenure will focus on two main agenda items, including reviewing the implementation of the congress’s resolution from the 2020–2025 term and outlining directions, objectives, and solutions for the 2025–2030 term. The Congress will also discuss and contribute feedback to the draft Political Report for the 14th National Party Congress.

The Congress will also announce the decisions of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat regarding the appointment of the Executive Committee, the Standing Board, the Secretary, Deputy Secretaries, the Inspection Commission, and the Chair of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term. Additionally, the Congress will confirm the personnel of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation to attend the 14th National Party Congress.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary noted that over the past several months, alongside resolute efforts to reorganize administrative units, the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has focused on ensuring the successful and timely organization of congresses for 10,641 grassroots Party units and 173 Party organizations under the municipal Party Committee. The Congress subcommittees, along with the Standing Board and the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, have meticulously and thoroughly prepared the documents and reports to be submitted to the Politburo for review.

He emphasized that the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is a significant political event for the Party, government, and people of the city. It has drawn close attention not only from local agencies, organizations, and residents but also from across the country. The success of the Congress will make an important contribution to the overall success of the 14th National Party Congress.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang called on all delegates to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, focus their intellect, and fully embody their role as representatives of the will and aspirations of Party organizations and more than 366,000 Party members across the city. He also emphasized the importance of thoroughly understanding and perceiving the Congress’s guiding motto, “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Innovation,” and urged all delegates to actively contribute to the success of the Congress.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary noted that the Congress marks a major shift in mindset and awareness regarding the comprehensive application of information technology throughout the organization process, aimed at saving time and reducing costs. As a result, no paper documents were distributed to delegates. Instead, all documents and the full agenda have been made available through a digital congress platform.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief, the city’s documents were developed through a methodical, rigorous, and scientific process. They were reviewed and discussed by various organizations at numerous conferences and widely circulated via mass media to gather public feedback from all segments of society. The documents were also thoroughly examined and comprehensively reviewed by the Politburo.

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee urged delegates to propose concrete tasks and solutions across key areas such as socio-economic development, national defense and security, foreign affairs and international integration, Party-building efforts, and strengthening the political system. In particular, he emphasized the need to clearly define the overall objectives, major strategic directions, key priorities, breakthrough initiatives, and core measures to be implemented in the upcoming term.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary called on delegates to focus their discussions on clarifying the leadership outcomes in implementing key tasks during the term and on addressing the shortcomings and limitations of the Executive Committee and the Standing Board, as identified by competent authorities. He emphasized the need for delegates to be objective and candid and to thoroughly analyze the principles of democratic centralism, criticism and self-criticism, and the building of unity and consensus within the Executive Committee and the Standing Board of the City Party Committee.

He shared that during a working session between the Politburo and the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City must organize its Party Congress with substance and true effectiveness.

He stressed that the city's Party organization must take the lead, set the standard, and serve as a model for other localities across all aspects. The city named after President Ho Chi Minh must be built as a socialist city of Vietnam where every citizen is ensured opportunities for development, receives comprehensive care in health and education, and enjoys a safe, civilized, and modern living environment, leaving no one behind in the development process. It must also spearhead the country’s industrialization and modernization efforts and establish a prominent position in the Southeast Asian region.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang believed that, with its long-standing tradition of unity, dynamism, creativity, and bold, action-oriented leadership across generations, the Party organization and people of Ho Chi Minh City will rise strongly in the new era. He affirmed that the city is poised to become a new growth engine for the Southeast region and a modern international megacity in Southeast Asia, making significant contributions to the cause of national development.

Delegates cast votes to elect the Presidium of the 1st Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

The Congress also elected five members for the delegation of delegates’ eligibility examination, including Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Vo Van Dung who serves as Head of the delegation; Standing Vice Chairman of the Inspection Commission Nguyen Chi Trung, who serves as Deputy Head of the delegation; Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Internal Affairs Commission Vo Huy Hoang; Deputy Head of the Organization Commission Huynh Van Dan; and Chief Inspector of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Van Bay.

Delegates approved the list of the Presidium for the Congress, consisting of 11 members, including Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Organization Commission of the city’s Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Vo Van Dung; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission Nguyen Thi My Hang; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department Public Security; and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Vu Van Dien.

The Congress also elected a three-member Secretariat, including Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Truong Thanh Nga; and Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Hong Thang.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh