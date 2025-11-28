HCMC accelerates disbursement of key infrastructure projects

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the disbursement of national key projects, particularly in the fields of transportation and urban railways.

On November 27, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed and issued a document conveying the direction of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on accelerating the disbursement of national key projects, particularly in the fields of transportation and urban railways.

Accordingly, project investors are required to coordinate with contractors to implement construction on a “three-shift, four-team” schedule, aiming to increase workload by 15 percent to 20 percent compared with the initial plan, contributing to achieving the goal of putting more than 3,000 kilometers of expressways into operation.

Binh Trieu Bridge.

Once the contracts are signed, project investors must work closely with contractors to complete advance payment procedures to prepare construction conditions.

Besides, relevant units must complete acceptance documentation within four days after the completion of any work volume and submit it to the State Treasury for review and payment, avoiding backlog and the accumulation of documents at year-end.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also requested strict monitoring of project progress and quality, organizing construction safely and scientifically and preparing adequate materials, equipment and financial resources to make up for delays.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong