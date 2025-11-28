Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC accelerates disbursement of key infrastructure projects

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the disbursement of national key projects, particularly in the fields of transportation and urban railways.

On November 27, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed and issued a document conveying the direction of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on accelerating the disbursement of national key projects, particularly in the fields of transportation and urban railways.

Accordingly, project investors are required to coordinate with contractors to implement construction on a “three-shift, four-team” schedule, aiming to increase workload by 15 percent to 20 percent compared with the initial plan, contributing to achieving the goal of putting more than 3,000 kilometers of expressways into operation.

cau-bt1-866-5460.jpg
Binh Trieu Bridge.

Once the contracts are signed, project investors must work closely with contractors to complete advance payment procedures to prepare construction conditions.

Besides, relevant units must complete acceptance documentation within four days after the completion of any work volume and submit it to the State Treasury for review and payment, avoiding backlog and the accumulation of documents at year-end.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also requested strict monitoring of project progress and quality, organizing construction safely and scientifically and preparing adequate materials, equipment and financial resources to make up for delays.

Related News
By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

transportation and urban railways disbursement key infrastructure projects a “three-shift four-team” schedule project investors

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn