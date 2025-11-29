Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation with New Zealand across various sectors

On November 28, Ho Chi Minh City hosted a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and New Zealand (1975–2025).

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highlighted that over the past half-century of friendship and shared development, geographical distance has never hindered the two nations from coming closer together through shared values of peace, solidarity, compassion, and a shared aspiration for sustainable growth.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is proud to be one of the pioneering localities contributing actively to the development of Vietnam–New Zealand relations. The city has become a trusted destination for New Zealand educational institutions, organizations, and businesses, leading to significant and tangible cooperation achievements across various sectors.

Discussing the city’s development direction in the new context, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that Ho Chi Minh City wishes to continue expanding collaboration with New Zealand in potential fields such as education and training, science and technology, innovation, high-tech agriculture, sustainable trade, green economy, and climate change adaptation.

He emphasized that the city also places strong importance on fostering people-to-people, cultural, and sports exchanges, as well as youth connections—key bridges for long-term trust and friendship between the two nations.

New Zealand Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Scott James, affirmed that over the past 50 years, bilateral relations have grown substantially. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries reflects this stable progress and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation even further.

Praising Ho Chi Minh City’s role, Consul General James noted that many projects in high-quality agriculture, food technology, and education have been established in the city. The vibrant community of students, entrepreneurs, and professionals continues to drive new opportunities for collaboration, strengthening the foundation of bilateral relations.

He added that New Zealand businesses are eager to work with the city’s dynamic community to share expertise in sustainable food systems, climate-resilient agriculture, and creative industries, while reinforcing long-term cooperation in the coming years.

Later that afternoon, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc also met with Eugene Willemsen, Executive Vice President and CEO of International Beverages at PepsiCo. Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc at the meeting with Eugene Willemsen, Executive Vice President and CEO of International Beverages at PepsiCo. During the meeting, Willemsen expressed appreciation for the potential of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam, noting that PepsiCo aims to continue investing in the city toward a circular and sustainable economy. Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc welcomed PepsiCo’s sustainability-oriented goals, affirming that they align with the city’s development priorities. He reiterated the city government’s commitment to creating favorable conditions for foreign enterprises, including PepsiCo, to invest and operate successfully in Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan